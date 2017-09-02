Sports

September 2, 2017 7:07 PM

Flores leaves game after fouling ball off face

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

New York Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores left Saturday night's game against the Houston Astros after fouling a ball off his face.

Flores was batting in the fourth inning when he fouled a ball from pitcher Brad Peacock and it smashed into his face. He immediately dropped to his knees and trainers and manager Terry Collins rushed to check on him.

Blood was flowing out of his nose and a trainer placed a towel over it as Flores writhed in pain. He remained on the field for a couple of minutes before being helped to the dugout as the towel became soaked with blood.

There was no immediate word on his injury.

Flores hit a grand slam in the Mets' 12-8 loss to the Astros in the opener of the day-night doubleheader.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke 1:06

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke

Pause
California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day 2:19

For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day

Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County 0:39

Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County

Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store 1:25

Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store

CHP helicopter crew hoists body out of canyon 2:01

CHP helicopter crew hoists body out of canyon

Meet Jace Jones, a 5-month-old Paso boy with a rare illness 0:40

Meet Jace Jones, a 5-month-old Paso boy with a rare illness

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang 1:05

Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang

Hiking the other Moro Rock in Sequoia National Park 2:25

Hiking the other Moro Rock in Sequoia National Park

  • Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

    Colgate defeated Cal Poly 20-14 to open the 2017 FCS football season.

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

View more video

Sports