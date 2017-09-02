Sports

September 2, 2017 5:31 PM

Lawrence, San Diego beat Western New Mexico 34-20

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

Anthony Lawrence threw two touchdown passes and the Torero defense forced five turnovers to help San Diego beat Western New Mexico 34-20 Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Freshman Emilio Martinez had 17 carries for 96 yards and a score and Justin Priest added 95 yards receiving with a touchdown for San Diego.

Western New Mexico used a back-to-back 10-play drives — of 86 and 80 yards — to take a 13-0 lead after a missed PAT attempt with 3:10 left in the first quarter, but the Toreros scored 27 consecutive points and led by 14 points going into the fourth quarter. Javia Hall hit D'Angelo Bowie for an 86-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-20 with 11:06 remaining, but Martinez scored on a 13-yard run to cap the scoring with 8:43 left.

Hall threw for a career-high 464 yards and three touchdowns and Bowie had a Lone Star Conference-record 19 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns for Western New Mexico.

The Mustangs had 506 total yards, compared to 339 for San Diego, but lost five fumbles and were 3 of 9 on fourth-down conversions.

