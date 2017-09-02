Mission Prep grad Patrick Laird has breakout game for Cal in win over UNC

Patrick Laird predicted it.
“I think this season, I will probably create something that will be the best moment of my career so far in football,” Laird, a Mission Prep graduate and former walk-on running back for the Cal Bears, told The Tribune after being awarded an athletic scholarship.
That moment came Saturday in Cal’s come-from-behind 35-30 win over UNC to open its 2017 season.
With Cal down 17-14 with just less than five minutes left in the third quarter, Laird caught a pass from quarterback Ross Bowers and took off up the sideline, stopping on a dime before pushing his way for the 54-yard score.
Excuse us, Patrick Laird, but HOW?@calfootball ➡️6️⃣! ( ACC Network) #CALvsUNC #Pac12FB https://t.co/Sc27U4ZMzQ— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 2, 2017
Even L.A. Chargers quarterback and former Cal Bear Jared Goff took notice.
“Pat Laird you PSYCHO!” Goff tweeted.
Pat Laird you PSYCHO! @PatrickMLaird #GoBears— Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) September 2, 2017
UNC re-took the lead, but the Bears scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to seal the win.
Laird, a red-shirt junior, finished the game with the best stat line of his college career: three carries for 9 yards and two catches for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Bowers went 24-of-38 for 363 yards and four touchdowns passing.
