September 2, 2017 1:27 PM

Mission Prep grad Patrick Laird has breakout game for Cal in win over UNC

By Travis Gibson

tgibson@thetribunenews.com

Patrick Laird predicted it.

“I think this season, I will probably create something that will be the best moment of my career so far in football,” Laird, a Mission Prep graduate and former walk-on running back for the Cal Bears, told The Tribune after being awarded an athletic scholarship.

That moment came Saturday in Cal’s come-from-behind 35-30 win over UNC to open its 2017 season.

With Cal down 17-14 with just less than five minutes left in the third quarter, Laird caught a pass from quarterback Ross Bowers and took off up the sideline, stopping on a dime before pushing his way for the 54-yard score.

Even L.A. Chargers quarterback and former Cal Bear Jared Goff took notice.

“Pat Laird you PSYCHO!” Goff tweeted.

UNC re-took the lead, but the Bears scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to seal the win.

Laird, a red-shirt junior, finished the game with the best stat line of his college career: three carries for 9 yards and two catches for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Bowers went 24-of-38 for 363 yards and four touchdowns passing.

Sports