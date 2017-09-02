Mission Prep grad Patrick Laird has breakout game for Cal in win over UNC

1:16 Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA Pause

1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

0:41 It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary

2:08 SLO vigil draws hundreds to support victims of Charlottesville violence

1:32 SLO Rep opens new season with 'The All Night Strut!'

1:48 New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team

0:59 Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise

1:29 Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home

1:05 Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang