September 2, 2017 10:05 AM

Fognini suspended from US Open, withdrawn from doubles

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Fabio Fognini has been suspended from the U.S. Open while it is determined if he committed a "major offense" during his first-round singles loss.

The Grand Slam board says Fognini's provisional suspension goes into effect immediately, so he was withdrawn Saturday from the doubles tournament, where he was into the third round with fellow Italian Simone Bolelli.

Fognini was fined $24,000 by the U.S. Open for unsportsmanlike conduct during his 6-4, 7-6 (8), 3-6, 6-0 loss to Stefano Travaglia on Wednesday. He was cited by the tournament for three violations, including one incident in which he insulted a female chair umpire. His fines were for $15,000, $5,000 and $4,000.

The board says there will be no further comment until the process is completed.

Fognini, known as a volatile player, was fined $27,500 by Wimbledon in 2014 for his outbursts during a first-round victory.

