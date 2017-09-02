Sports

September 2, 2017 11:00 AM

Steelers send WR Sammie Coates to Browns for draft pick

The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Sammie Coates to the Cleveland Browns, where the 2015 third-round pick will get a chance to revive his career.

The Steelers also sent a seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft to Cleveland in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2018.

Coates caught 22 passes for 446 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons in Pittsburgh. He appeared headed for a breakout year in 2016, making at least one reception of 40 yards or more in each of Pittsburgh's first five games before injuring two fingers following a 139-yard performance against the New York Jets.

Coates was never the same the rest of the season and missed half of training camp while recovering from minor surgery on his left knee.

The Steelers could afford to part with Coates following Martavis Bryant's return from a yearlong drug suspension.

Cleveland had been in the market to upgrade a thin receiving corps.

After letting leading receiver Terrelle Pryor leave as a free agent, the Browns have done little to address a troublesome spot. They signed veteran Kenny Britt to start alongside Corey Coleman, who is being counted on to have a big season after the 2016 first-round pick had a so-so rookie year. Ricardo Louis and Rashard Higgins combined for only six catches in the preseason.

Coates at least gives rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer another deep threat.

Fierce rivals for decades, the Browns and Steelers haven't done much business in the way of trades over the years. However, this deal comes a few days after Cleveland cut two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden, who signed with Pittsburgh.

And now that Coates has jumped sides, there is no shortage of subplots heading into the Sept. 10 season opener between the teams in Cleveland.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 1:16

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

Pause
California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary 0:41

It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team 1:48

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team

Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang 1:05

Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Listen to the robocall for Yes on B-17, SLO's 'nondiscrimination in housing' measure 0:57

Listen to the robocall for Yes on B-17, SLO's 'nondiscrimination in housing' measure

Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them 4:33

Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column 4:28

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column

Hiking the other Moro Rock in Sequoia National Park 2:25

Hiking the other Moro Rock in Sequoia National Park

  • Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

    Colgate defeated Cal Poly 20-14 to open the 2017 FCS football season.

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

View more video

Sports