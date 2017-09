Mystics beat Storm 110-106 in OT to secure 5th playoff spot

1:16 Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA Pause

2:03 The story behind Brown Butter Cookie Co.

1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

0:41 It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary

1:05 Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang

2:25 Hiking the other Moro Rock in Sequoia National Park

1:48 New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team

2:00 Atascadero's Alex Cooper talks about being the coach's son and preparing for the 2017 season

0:50 Mission Prep coach talks about upcoming 8-man football season