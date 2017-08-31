Sports

Rangers acquire right-handed starter Gonzalez from White Sox

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 9:54 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas

The Texas Rangers have acquired right-handed starter Miguel Gonzalez from the Chicago White Sox for a minor league infielder.

Texas made the deal Thursday night, adding a veteran starter to bolster the staff. The Rangers (66-67) were four games behind the second wild card spot with 29 games left.

Gonzalez is 7-10 with a 4.31 ERA in 22 starts this season. The 33-year-old righty was 2-0 with a 1.85 ERA in last five Chicago starts, including a no-decision earlier Thursday when he allowed three runs over six innings in the White Sox's 5-4 loss to Minnesota.

The Rangers sent minor league infielder Ti'Quan Forbes to Chicago, and made room on their 40-man roster when right-hander Anthony Bass was designated for assignment.

