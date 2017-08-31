Central Florida wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith
Central Florida wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith 4) catches a pass for a 50-yard touchdown in front of Florida International cornerback Brad Muhammad during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
Sports

UCF routs FIU 61-17, spoiling Butch Davis' return

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 6:53 PM

ORLANDO, Fla.

McKenzie Milton threw for four touchdowns and 360 yards, and Central Florida routed Florida International 61-17 in Thursday night's season opener to spoil coach Butch Davis' return to the field for the first time since 2010.

Milton capped the opening drive with a 22-yard scoring pass to Jordan Atkins, and the Knights capitalized on an interception and a safety to lead 40-10 at halftime.

Milton was 16 of 21, with TD strikes of 50 and 3 yards to Tre'Quan Smith and 13 yards to Gabriel Davis before he and many other starters were pulled in the third quarter.

Four UCF rushers scored — Jawon Hamilton on a 16-yarder, Taj McGowan on a plunge, Cordarrian Richardson on a 10-yard run, and Greg McRae on a 6-yarder.

FIU's Alex McGough hit Thomas Owens on a 75-yard TD pass and Napoleon Maxwell scored on a 55-yard run. The Golden Panthers turned it over four times.

It was Davis' return to the sidelines after amassing a 79-43 collegiate head coaching record in 10 years at Miami (1995-2000) and North Carolina (2007-10).

