Sports

August 31, 2017 5:31 PM

Former Louisville basketball coach hospitalized in Alaska

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The wife of former Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum says he is hospitalized in Alaska after suffering what doctors suspect was a mild stroke.

WFPL-FM host Susan Sweeney Crum told the Louisville station her husband became ill while fishing and was airlifted to Providence Hospital in Anchorage.

She says the 80-year-old Hall of Fame coach's condition has improved and he could be released from the hospital as early as this weekend. The station reports doctors believe he may have had a mild stroke Wednesday.

Crum was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994. He retired from coaching in 2001 after a 30-year career at Louisville and two national championships. He stayed active at the university as a fundraiser and still manages a scholarship foundation that bears his name.

