Week 1 preview: 'Bama-FSU; Action Jackson; Sumlin vs Mora

In this Monday, July 31, 2017 file photo, University of Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson participates in drills during the first open practice of the season in Louisville, Ky. College football owns Labor Day weekend and has turned it into five-day football holiday. Last season Lamar Jackson of Louisville proved to have staying power. A brilliant first month carried him all the way to the Heisman, even though there were some stumbles late. Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo