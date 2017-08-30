Brazil's Gabriel Jesus, right, and Taison train in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Brazil will face Ecuador in a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match on Aug. 31.
Brazil's Gabriel Jesus, right, and Taison train in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Brazil will face Ecuador in a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match on Aug. 31. Andre Penner AP Photo
Brazil's Gabriel Jesus, right, and Taison train in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Brazil will face Ecuador in a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match on Aug. 31. Andre Penner AP Photo

Sports

Brazil coach confirms: Coutinho on bench; Willian will start

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 6:21 PM

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil

Philippe Coutinho will be on the bench when Brazil plays Ecuador on Thursday in a World Cup qualifying match.

The Liverpool forward, linked to a move to Barcelona, has yet to play a minute in the Premier League this season. He is reported to have a back injury, although he has practiced this week with Brazil's national team.

Brazil coach Tite says Chelsea forward Willian will start in place of Coutinho. Tite says of Willian: "He has been playing, he is doing great so, in fairness, he will start the match and Coutinho is benched."

Tite says he told Coutinho he needed to be in a "place where he feels happy; if it's at Liverpool — if it's a move to Barcelona."

Brazil has already qualified for the World Cup next year in Russia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate 2:46

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate
Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang 1:05

Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang
Hiking the other Moro Rock in Sequoia National Park 2:25

Hiking the other Moro Rock in Sequoia National Park

View More Video