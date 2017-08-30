WADA prioritizing research into full extent of doping

FILE - In this Aug. 30 2011 file photo, Russia's Tatyana Chernova, left, reacts as she goes to cross the finish line with Britain's Jessica Ennis in the Heptathlon 800m at the World Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea. Because of a doping violation, Chernova was subsequently stripped of her gold from the 2011 world championships in Daegu. Martin Meissner, File AP Photo