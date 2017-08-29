New coordinator hoping less is more for Notre Dame defense

FILE - In this March 22, 2017 file photo, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Mike Elko runs drills during NCAA college football practice in South Bend, Ind. Brian Kelly kind of shrugged his shoulders and laughed when he was asked to list the most necessary areas of defensive improvement if this is to become a turnaround season for Notre Dame. Kelly hopes that hiring Mike Elko away from Wake Forest as his new defensive coordinator will be the catalyst to that change in style, scheme and success. South Bend Tribune via AP, File Becky Malewitz