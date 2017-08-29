Eric Dickerson signs 1-day deal to retire with the LA Rams

Eric Dickerson speaks next to Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead, left, and coach Sean McVay after signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Rams, reuniting the famous running back with his first NFL football franchise, at the team's training complex in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The Rams formalized the deal with Dickerson wearing his Hall of Fame blazer to complete the paperwork. Dickerson also became a vice president of business development with the Rams, who returned home to Los Angeles last year after 21 seasons in St. Louis. Greg Beacham AP Photo