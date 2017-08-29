Dortmund bus bombing suspect charged with attempted murder

FILE - In this April 11, 2017 file photo a window of Dortmund's team bus is damaged after an explosion before the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Dortmund, Germany. German prosecutors have charged a man accused of bombing Borussia Dortmund’s team bus in April with attempted murder. Dortmund prosecutors said they filed the indictment at the city’s state court Tuesday Aug. 29, 2017. Martin Meissner,file AP Photo