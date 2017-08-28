Oregon QB worked to become a leader in the offseason

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2016, file photo, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert throws in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore. Herbert had what was essentially a two-pronged approach to the offseason: Become stronger and become a leader. Oregon opens the season at home on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 against Southern Utah. Timothy J. Gonzalez, File AP Photo