Sports

Siem de Jong leaving Newcastle to return to Ajax

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 8:30 AM

AMSTERDAM

Former Ajax captain Siem de Jong is heading back to Amsterdam.

The Dutch club announced Monday that it has signed the 28-year-old attacking midfielder from Newcastle United, where he struggled to break into the first team.

Ajax said De Jong signed a contract until June 30, 2020. Financial terms were not released.

De Jong previously played for Ajax from 2005-2014, winning the Dutch Eredivisie title four times in a row from 2011-14. Last season, he played on loan at Dutch rival PSV Eindhoven.

