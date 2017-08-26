Leach's young ex-Texas Tech QBs thriving as Big 12 coaches

File- This Sept. 10, 2016, file photo shows Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury applauding as they warm up prior to an NCAA college football in Tempe, Ariz. Leach’s former Tech quarterbacks are gaining prominence as coaches at Big 12 programs. Lincoln Riley recently was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach at Oklahoma. Kingsbury has been the head coach at Texas Tech since 2013, and his offenses have been nearly unstoppable. Sonny Cumbie is entering his fourth season as TCU’s co-offensive coordinator, and his units with quarterback Trevone Boykin were among the best in college football. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo