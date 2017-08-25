Sports

Mourinho expects January return for new signing Ibrahimovic

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 6:35 AM

MANCHESTER, England

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho does not expect Zlatan Ibrahimovic to play a part in the group stage of the Champions League, estimating the newly signed striker will return from a knee injury in January.

Mourinho says he will include Ibrahimovic in United's Champions League squad, but only because there is space in the 25-man group.

Speaking Friday ahead of United's Premier League game against Leicester, Mourinho said "I just think he will be an extra man for us in the second part of the season. Normally, we say January, after Christmas ... But I have no idea at all."

Ibrahimovic signed another one-year deal on Thursday to seal a return to United, which released him during the summer while he recovered from a right knee injury sustained in June.

