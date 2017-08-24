Montreal Alouettes slotback Nik Lewis, left, leaps over Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Taylor Loffler
Nik Lewis breaks CFL career pass receptions record

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 8:10 PM

MONTREAL

Montreal slotback Nik Lewis broke the Canadian Football League career pass receptions record Thursday night in the Alouettes' 34-31 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The 35-year-old former Southern Arkansas star caught 10 passes for 88 yards to push his career receptions total to 1,031, two more than the previous mark set by former B.C. Lions receiver Geroy Simon.

Lewis tied and broke the record on consecutive passes from Darian Durant late in the fourth quarter as Montreal drove to set up the tying field goal.

"On behalf of the CFL family, congratulations to Nik Lewis on setting the new standard when it comes to receptions in our league," CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. "Nik will go down as one of the all-time greats ever to play our game."

Lewis, from Jacksboro, Texas, is in his third season with Montreal after 11 with the Calgary Stampeders. He helped Calgary win Grey Cup titles in 2008 and 2014.

