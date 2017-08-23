Landon Donovan has seen both sides of Cali Clasico

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 28, 2004 file photo, San Jose Earthquakes' Landon Donovan, left, breaks ahead of Colorado Rapids' Nat Borchers during the first half of a MLS soccer game in San Jose, Calif. Of all the rivalries in Major League Soccer, the California Clasico is among the most spirited. Just ask Landon Donovan, who played for both sides during his career. John Todd, File AP Photo