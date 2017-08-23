Sebastien Bourdais to race 14 weeks after Indy accident

FILE - In this Sunday, July 31, 2016 file photo, Sebastien Bourdais, of France, greets fans during driver introductions for the IndyCar Honda Indy 200 auto race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. Sebastien Bourdais will return to IndyCar competition this weekend after a three-month recovery from an accident at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. The Frenchman fractured his pelvis and right hip during a crash while qualifying for the Indianapolis 500. A return this season seemed to be a stretch, but Bourdais vowed to race in next month's season finale. Tom E. Puskar, File AP Photo