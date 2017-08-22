Mets 3B David Wright begins rehab assignment at Class A

FILE - In this May 27, 2016, file photo, New York Mets' David Wright stands on the field during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in New York. Wright has started a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie. Wright was the designated hitter and batted third Tuesday night, Aug. 22, 2017, at Charlotte, a Tampa Bay Rays affiliate in the Florida State League. Trying to come back from neck surgery last year, the third baseman hasn't played in a major league game since May 2016. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo