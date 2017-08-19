Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws to a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws to a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Alex Gallardo AP Photo
Solarte's HR spoils Strasburg's return in Padres' 3-1 win

By BERNIE WILSON AP Sports Writer

August 19, 2017 8:36 PM

SAN DIEGO

Yangervis Solarte hit a two-run home run off Stephen Strasburg in the first inning of the right-hander's first start in almost a month and the San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 Saturday night.

Strasburg (10-4) retired the first two batters he faced before allowing a single to Jose Pirela and then the homer to the switch-hitting Solarte, who drove a 96-mph fastball to right for his 13th.

Strasburg then settled down against his hometown team, retiring 10 straight batters and 13 of 14. He went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out eight and walking one.

He hadn't pitched since July 23, when he went only two innings at Arizona. He went on the disabled list with an elbow nerve impingement.

San Diego's Travis Wood (2-1) also settled down after laboring through the first inning, when he threw 35 pitches but didn't allow a run.

