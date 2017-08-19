Sports

Sporting KC shuts down FC Dallas in 2-0 win

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 8:30 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan.

Diego Rubio scored on a blast off Graham Zusi's corner kick in the 42nd and Sporting Kansas City beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Saturday night to move back atop the Western Conference standings.

Playing in front of its 100th straight sellout, Sporting KC (10-5-10) extended its home unbeaten streak to 22 to match the fourth-longest home run in MLS history.

In stoppage time, Zusi also set up Gerso Fernandes' goal that sealed it. Fernandes took a long pass from Zusi down the right side, juked a defender and rifled a left-footed shot that curled in on the side of the net.

Sporting KC hasn't lost to Dallas (9-6-8) since the beginning of the 2012 league season. Dallas has just one goal in its last four matches.

