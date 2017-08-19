Nicolas Hasler breaks tie, Toronto FC beats Fire 3-1

Sports

Nicolas Hasler scored his first goal of the season off a header to give Toronto FC the lead for good in a 3-1 victory over Chicago on Saturday night that ended the Fire's 11-game home unbeaten streak.

MLS-leading Toronto (14-3-8) is undefeated in seven games. Chicago (12-8-5) has lost three straight and has just one win in its last seven.

Hasler broke a tie in the 63rd minute, and Sebastian Giovinco capped the scoring in the 90th with his 12th goal of the season.

David Accam tied at 1 for Chicago off a rebound in the 54th.

Marco Delgado opened the scoring for Toronto in the 14th. Delgado punched in short kick ball after goalkeeper Matt Lampson failed to gather a save on Hasler's shot from the center of the box.

