Tony Kanaan sits in his car during practice for Sunday's IndyCar auto race, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Long Pond, Pa. Matt Slocum AP Photo

Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato wins Pocono pole

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 12:07 PM

LONG POND, Pa.

Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato posted an average of 219.639 mph on Saturday to win the pole for the IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway.

Sato was the last driver to take his qualifying laps and went out moments after his Andretti Autosport teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay was involved in a high-impact crash. Hunter-Reay needed assistance out of his car and limped to the ambulance. Hunter-Reay appeared to lose control of the No. 28 Honda and the left side slammed the protective soft wall. The car shot down the track and hit the inside wall.

Helio Castroneves was also involved in a violent wreck. Castroneves is the series points leader and holds a seven-point lead over Josef Newgarden with just four races left this season.

Newgarden has won the last two IndyCar races.

Simon Pagenaud joins Sato on the front row. Charlie Kimball and Tony Kanaan are on the second row.

