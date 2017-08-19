Greek federation accuses Bucks of staging player's absence

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, April 27, 2017, Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo runs with the ball during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Milwaukee, USA. Greece's basketball federation on Saturday Aug. 19, 2017, has accused the Milwaukee Bucks and the NBA of hatching a plan to prevent Giannis Antetokounmpo from playing in the European championship. Morry Gash, FILE AP Photo