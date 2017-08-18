Let me go! Uncertainty surrounds stars of European soccer

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017 file photo, Monaco's forward Kylian MBappe Lottin celebrates his opening goal during the League One soccer match Monaco against Saint Etienne, at the Louis II stadium in Monaco. Although Kylian Mbappe is considered the rising star of world football, he is again set to be left out of Monaco’s team for Friday Aug. 18, 2017 trip to Metz. Claude Paris, File AP Photo