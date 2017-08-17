Will a Heisman longshot prevail for third straight season?

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Washington defensive lineman Vita Vea, left, pushes Southern California running back Ronald Jones II on a carry by Jones in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Seattle. Ronald Jones II is one in a group of Heisman longshots who could end up contending for the award, which will be announced on Dec. 9 in New York. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo