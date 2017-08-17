Georgia DT Thompson back with team after difficult offseason

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2016, file photo, Georgia defensive tackle Trenton Thompson 78) gestures during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Nicholls, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 26-24. Thompson had offseason shoulder surgery. Then an offseason incident forced the defensive tackle to withdraw from the university for the spring semester, apparently leaving his college career in jeopardy. Now Thompson is back as an important playmaker on Georgia’s defensive line.