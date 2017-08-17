Donnell Whittenburg releases while working on the high bar at the USA Gymnastics championships, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Donnell Whittenburg releases while working on the high bar at the USA Gymnastics championships, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo
Sports

Moldauer out to early lead at US gymnastics championships

By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer

August 17, 2017 10:03 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif.

Yul Moldauer raced out to an early lead at the 2017 U.S. Gymnastics championships, putting together six steady routines Thursday night to open up a sizable gap over reigning NCAA all-around champion Akash Modi and give him some serious momentum in his attempt to lock down a spot on the world championship team this fall.

Moldauer, who won the 2016 NCAA all-around title at Oklahoma and the American Cup earlier this year, posted a score of 86.650, nearly two points clear of Modi at 84.700.

Allan Bower, a teammate of Moldauer's at Oklahoma, is third. Donnell Whittenburg, an Olympic alternate last summer searching to regain the form that made him an all-around finalist at the 2015 world championships, struggled on pommel horse but finished with a flourish. His 15.000 on still rings moved him into fourth. The final round is Saturday night.

