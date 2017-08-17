New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez follows through on a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in New York.
Sports

Sanchez powers Yankees past Mets 7-5 for Subway Series sweep

By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer

August 17, 2017 7:36 PM

NEW YORK

Gary Sanchez homered and matched a career high with five RBIs, Luis Severino got right back on track and the New York Yankees made it a four-game sweep in the Subway Series with a 7-5 victory Thursday night over the Mets.

Sanchez hit a three-run homer off struggling starter Steven Matz in the first inning and a two-run single in the fourth. Brett Gardner broke his 3-for-29 slump with a two-run double, and the Yankees won twice at Citi Field just as they did back home in the Bronx earlier this week.

Four games behind first-place Boston in the AL East, the Yankees begin a three-game series Friday night at Fenway Park. The Red Sox took two of three last weekend when the longtime rivals played at Yankee Stadium.

Curtis Granderson hit his seventh career grand slam off Bryan Mitchell in the ninth, pulling the Mets to 7-5. Dellin Betances was immediately summoned and got three quick outs for his eighth save.

