A drilling rig sits on the Oakland Raiders' proposed stadium site Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. The public entity that oversees the proposed Raiders stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday is expected to address the multi-million dollar bank loan the team is getting to finance part of the project. John Locher AP Photo
Sports

Raiders working on long to-do list for Las Vegas stadium

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 5:56 PM

LAS VEGAS

The Oakland Raiders and the public entity that oversees the team's proposed stadium in Las Vegas continue to work on a long list of pending issues that they hope to resolve by an October deadline.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board gathered Thursday in Las Vegas to discuss three more key agreements with the team, including one that will bind the Raiders to Sin City for 30 years.

The team wants to kick off the 2020 season at a 65,000-seat stadium that would have views of the Las Vegas Strip. Guests of hotels and other lodging facilities in the Las Vegas area are contributing $750 million to the $1.9 billion project.

Among the pending issues is an agreement that would allow the football team of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to use the stadium.

