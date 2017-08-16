US men's gymnastics team hitting reset at nationals

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2016, file photo, United States' Alexander Naddour performs on the pommel horse during the artistic gymnastics men's apparatus final at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The faces in the U.S. men's gymnastics program are changing. Olympic bronze medalist Alex Naddour is one of the few holdovers as the 2017 national championships begin. Naddour and new high performance director Brett McClure are hoping to help guide the Americans back to prominence. Dmitri Lovetsky, File AP Photo