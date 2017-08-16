FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2016 file photo, PSG's Jese Rodriguez reacts before the French League One soccer match between PSG and Metz at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Paris Saint-Germain says Wednesday Aug. 16, 2017 it is loaning Spanish forward Jese Rodriguez to Stoke City for this season, without the option to buy him.
Sports

PSG loans Spanish forward Jese to Stoke for rest of season

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 2:02 AM

PARIS

Paris Saint-Germain has loaned forward Jese to Premier League club Stoke for the rest of the season.

PSG says the deal does not include an option to buy the 24-year-old Spaniard, who remains contracted to the club until 2021.

Jese has failed to settle at PSG since joining from Real Madrid last season. He has not played so far this season and does not figure in coach Unai Emery's plans.

In January, PSG loaned him to Spanish club Las Palmas, where he scored three goals in 13 games.

Stoke chief executive Toby Scholes says Jese "is hungry to make a big impression in the Premier League."

  Comments  

