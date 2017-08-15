San Diego Padres' Yangervis Solarte dives for home, scoring from third after teammate Cory Spangenberg steals second base during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in San Diego. Philadelphia Phillies catcher Jorge Alfaro grabs the throw to home too late, behind.
Sports

Spangenberg's 4 RBIs lift Padres past Phillies 8-4

By JAY PARIS Associated Press

August 15, 2017 10:21 PM

SAN DIEGO

Cory Spangenberg homered and had a career-high four RBIs and Dinelson Lamet threw seven strong innings as the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Spangenberg hit his career-high 12th homer, his third in four games. He also had a two-run double in the first and an RBI on a fielder's choice in the fifth.

Lamet (7-4), a rookie right-hander with a power arm, held the Phillies hitless over the first 4 2/3 innings in winning for the fourth time in his last five starts. He tied a career-high by working seven innings, surrendering two runs, three hits, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out seven.

A Philadelphia batter didn't reach base until Maikel Franco was hit by a pitch to open the fifth, which preceded Jorge Alfaro's first homer in the majors in cutting the Padres' lead to 4-2.

That would be the closest Philadelphia would get in dropping its fifth of its last six games.

  Comments  

