Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos 40) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 in Toronto.
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos 40) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 in Toronto.

Sports

Duda, Ramos homer as Rays snap offensive funk, beat Jays 6-4

By IAN HARRISON Associated Press

August 15, 2017 7:27 PM

TORONTO

Lucas Duda hit a two-run homer, Wilson Ramos added a solo shot and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Tuesday night, snapping a four-game skid.

Backed by Tampa Bay's biggest offensive outburst since Aug. 1, Blake Snell pitched six innings to win for the first time this season. Snell's last victory came Sept. 22, 2016, against the New York Yankees.

The Rays came in having scored 12 runs in their past 10 games. According to Elias, that is the lowest total for any AL team over a 10-game stretch since the designated hitter was introduced in 1973. The Rays suffered five shutout defeats in that span, and lead the majors with 10 scoreless losses.

Snell (1-6) allowed one run and four hits.

Steve Cishek and Tommy Hunter each worked inning before Alex Colome finished for his 35th save in 40 chances.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tebow greets autistic boy during at-bat, then this happened

Tebow greets autistic boy during at-bat, then this happened 0:53

Tebow greets autistic boy during at-bat, then this happened
Templeton High's Colby Grey talks about health struggles and the loss of his father 2:25

Templeton High's Colby Grey talks about health struggles and the loss of his father
5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017 2:52

5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017

View More Video