Carroll supports Bennett while saying Seahawks should stand

FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett walks off the field following NFL football practice in Renton, Wash. Bennett says he will sit during the national anthem this season to protest social injustice and segregation. Bennett sat on the visiting bench during "The Star-Spangled Banner" on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, before the Seahawks' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, a decision he made prior to protests by white supremacists at the University of Virginia over the weekend. But what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, including the death of a young woman when she was struck by a car deliberately driven into a group of counter-protesters on Saturday, solidified Bennett's decision. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo