Golf Glance

LPGA TOUR AND LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR
SOLHEIM CUP
Site: West Des Moines, Iowa.
Course: Des Moines Golf & Country Club. Yardage: 6,894. Par: 73.
Purse: None.
Television: Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, Noon-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-6 p.m. (NBC).
Defending champion: United States.
Last time: United States won in Germany, 14½-13½.
Notes: Juli Inkster returns as U.S. captain for the second straight time after the Americans rallied to win two years ago. Annika Sorenstam is captain for the first in Europe. ... Inkster won her final major in the 2002 U.S. Women's Open by closing with a 66 at Prairie Dunes to beat Sorenstam. ... Paula Creamer received a spot on the team when injured Jessica Korda withdrew. Creamer has played in every Solheim Cup since her rookie year as a teenager in 2005. ... Europe won the last time the Solheim Cup was played in the U.S., a resounding 8-point victory at Colorado Golf Club. ... The Americans lead the series, 9-5. ... Anna Nordqvist, a captain's pick, is the highest-ranked European on the team at No. 13. ... Four players from Europe are making their Solheim Cup debut. The Americans have three rookies. ... Twelve of the top 15 players in the world ranking are not eligible for the American or European teams.
Next week: Canadian Pacific Women's Open.
Online: www.lpga.com and www.ladieseuropeantour.com and www.solheimcup.com
PGA TOUR
WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Greensboro, N.C.
Course: Sedgefield Country Club. Yardage: 7,130. Par: 70.
Purse: $5.8 million. First prize: $1,044,00.
Television: Thursday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (CBS).
Defending champion: Si Woo Kim.
Last week: Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship.
FedEx Cup leader: Hideki Matsuyama.
Notes: This is the final event to finish in the top 125 to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs and in some cases, to keep a full PGA Tour card for next season. ... Geoff Ogilvy is at No. 125 in the FedEx Cup. He played this year on a one-time exemption for top 50 on the career money list. ... Among those in the field is Henrik Stenson, who needed an extra start to assure he reaches the minimum 15 required for PGA Tour membership. This will count as his 13th of the season. ... The Wyndham Championship is where Tiger Woods had his most recent top-10 finish on the PGA Tour two years ago. ... Dru Love, the son of Davis Love III, is playing on a sponsor's exemption for the fourth time since turning pro this summer. His father, a three-time winner of the event, also is playing. ... Richy Werenski, who lost in a playoff at the Barracuda Championship two weeks ago, moved up to No. 122 in the FedEx Cup to earn a chance at keeping his card. ... The tournament dates to 1938 when Sam Snead won the first of eight times. There was a 27-year gap between his first and final victory at the tournament.
Next week: The Northern Trust.
Online: www.pgatour.com
UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION
U.S. AMATEUR
Site: Los Angeles
Course: Riviera Country Club. Yardage: 6,757. Par: 70.
Television: Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. (FS1); Thursday-Friday, 6-9 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, noon-3 p.m. (Fox); Sunday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Fox).
Last year's winner: Curtis Luck.
Notes: Riviera, home of a PGA Tour event, also has hosted the U.S. Open and PGA Championship. ... The winner is exempt for the U.S. Open and British Open and invited to play the Masters. The runner-up also receives a Masters invitation. ... The 36-hole qualifying for the 64-man match play portion of the tournament will be held at Riviera and Bel-Air. ... Brad Dalke is among those in the field. He was runner-up last year and holed the clinching putt for Oklahoma when it won the NCAA Championship this year. ... Bryson DeChambeau in 2015 is the only American winner of the U.S. Amateur in the last four years. ... The USGA returns to Los Angeles next month for the Walker Cup at Los Angeles Country Club.
Next year: Pebble Beach.
Online: www.usga.org
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS OPEN
Site: Endicott, N.Y.
Course: En-Joie GC. Yardage: 6,974. Par: 72.
Purse: $2 million. First prize: $300,000.
Television: Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel, tape delay). Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Paul Goydos.
Last tournament: Paul Goydos won the 3M Championship.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.
Notes: Langer is in the field and skipped the PGA Championship last week to avoid four straight tournaments. ... There has never been a multiple winner of the tournament since it began in 2007. ... En-Joie hosted the B.C. Open on the PGA Tour every year from 1973 through 2005. ... Six players have now crossed the $1 million in earnings this year. ... Scott Verplank has finished in the top 10 in four of his last five tournaments. ... John Daly is in the field after missing the cut in the PGA Championship. Daly and Love were the only players on the PGA Tour Champions who played at Quail Hollow. Love is playing on the PGA Tour this week.
Next week: Boeing Classic.
Online: www.pgatour.com/champions
EUROPEAN TOUR
SALTIRE ENERGY PAUL LAWRIE MATCH PLAY
Site: Bad Griesbach, Germany.
Course: Bad Griesbach Golf Resort.
Purse: 1 million euros.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 8-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-9 a.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 5-7 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Anthony Wall.
Last week: Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship.
Race to Dubai leader: Tommy Fleetwood.
Notes: Wall's victory last year over Alex Noren was his second on the European Tour and was 16 years and 431 tournaments since his first one. Both are records on the European Tour. ... The tournament began in 2015 and was held in Aberdeen, home of tournament host Paul Lawrie. ... Swedes have reached the championship match both years, with Robert Karlsson losing the inaugural year to Kiradech Aphibarnrat. ... The tournament is single elimination, with one round Thursday and Friday and two rounds on each weekend days.
Next week: Made in Denmark.
Online: www.europeantour.com
WEB.COM TOUR
NEWS SENTINEL OPEN
Site: Knoxville, Tenn.
Course: Fox Den CC. Yardage: 7,071. Par: 71.
Purse: $550,000. First prize: $99,000.
Television: None.
Defending champion: J.J. Spaun.
Last week: Ben Silverman won the Price Cutter Charity Classic.
Money leader: Andrew Landry.
Next week: WinCo Foods Portland Open.
Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom
OTHER TOURS:
MEN
PGA Tour Australasia/Asian Tour/European Tour: Fiji International, Natadola Bay Championship GC, Fiji. Defending champion: Brandt Snedeker. Online: www.pga.org.au and www.asiantour.com and www.europeantour.com
Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf, Arabella CC, Kleinmond, South Africa. Defending champion: Vaughn Groenewald. Online: www.sunshinetour.com
Challenge Tour: Viking Challenge, Miklagard GC, Kofta, Norway. New tournament. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour
Mackenzie Tour Canada: National Capital Open, Hylands GC, Ottawa, Ontario. Defending champion: Brock Mackenzie. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada
PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Paraguay Open, Paraguay Yacht and Golf Club, Asuncion, Paraguay. New tournament. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en
WOMEN
Korean LPGA: Bogner MBN Ladies Open, The Star Hue CC, Seoul, South Korea. Defending champion: Sung Hyun Park. Online: www.klpga.co.kr
Japan LPGA: CAT Ladies Open, Diahakone CC, Kanagawa, Japan. Defending champion: Bo-Mee Lee. Online: www.lpga.or.jp
