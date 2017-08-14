FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws from the mound during a simulated baseball game, at Nationals Park in Washington. Strasburg has been on the disabled list with a nerve impingement in his right elbow since July 27, 2017.
FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws from the mound during a simulated baseball game, at Nationals Park in Washington. Strasburg has been on the disabled list with a nerve impingement in his right elbow since July 27, 2017. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo

Sports

Nats' Strasburg strikes out 5 in 5 innings in rehab start

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer

August 14, 2017 5:47 PM

WOODBRIDGE, Va.

Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg struck out five and allowed three hits and one walk in a rehab start for the Class A Potomac Nationals.

Facing the Salem Red Sox, Strasburg showcased good command of his fastball and good movement on his curveball as he allowed one earned run.

The plan was for Strasburg to throw about 75 pitches in five innings.

Strasburg has been on the disabled list with a nerve impingement in his right elbow since July 27. He left two innings into his last start on July 23 at Arizona and has been working to get back since.

The 29-year-old is 10-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 20 games this season.

