Sports

Former Arkansas coach, AD Broyles dies at 92

By KURT VOIGT AP Sports Writer

August 14, 2017 12:00 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.

Frank Broyles, who guided the University of Arkansas to its lone national football championship and later molded the overall program as its athletic director, has died at the age of 92.

Broyles died Monday from complications of Alzheimer's disease, according to a statement from his family.

Broyles won almost 71 percent of his games as head football coach with the Razorbacks for 19 years.

He became the school's athletic director in 1974 while still the football coach, eventually retiring from the gridiron to focus on administrative duties following the 1976 season.

As athletic director, Broyles led an overhaul and upgrade of Arkansas' facilities — as well as leading the school in its move to the Southeastern Conference.

Following his coaching career, Broyles — who earned a spot in the National Football Foundation's College Hall of Fame — served as an analyst on ABC's college football telecasts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tebow greets autistic boy during at-bat, then this happened

Tebow greets autistic boy during at-bat, then this happened 0:53

Tebow greets autistic boy during at-bat, then this happened
Templeton High's Colby Grey talks about health struggles and the loss of his father 2:25

Templeton High's Colby Grey talks about health struggles and the loss of his father
5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017 2:52

5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017

View More Video