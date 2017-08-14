Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, reacts after Referee Ricardo de Burgos shows a yellow card during the Spanish Supercup, first leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.
Ronaldo banned for 5 games after pushing referee

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 7:07 AM

BARCELONA, Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for five games after shoving a referee following his red card during Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

The Spanish football federation said on Monday that Ronaldo has been suspended for one game for the red card and four games for pushing referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in the back.

Ronaldo will miss Wednesday's return leg of the Spanish Super Cup in Madrid plus the first four matches of the Spanish league season.

