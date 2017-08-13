Chicago White Sox closer Tyler Clippard, left, celebrates with catcher Kevan Smith after they defeated the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Chicago.
Chicago White Sox closer Tyler Clippard, left, celebrates with catcher Kevan Smith after they defeated the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo
Chicago White Sox closer Tyler Clippard, left, celebrates with catcher Kevan Smith after they defeated the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo

Sports

Astros get Clippard in trade with White Sox

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 8:59 PM

CHICAGO

The Houston Astros have acquired reliever Tyler Clippard from the Chicago White Sox for a player to be named or cash considerations.

Clippard was traded from the New York Yankees to Chicago in a seven-player deal on July 18. The 32-year-old right-hander went 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA and two saves in 11 appearances with the rebuilding White Sox.

The deal was announced Sunday night.

The Astros lead the American League with a 72-45 record. They begin a home-and-home series against Arizona on Monday night.

Clippard has a 48-41 record with a 3.04 ERA and 59 saves in 11 years in the majors. He made the NL All-Star team with Washington in 2011 and 2014.

The White Sox have the worst record in the AL at 45-70.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tebow greets autistic boy during at-bat, then this happened

Tebow greets autistic boy during at-bat, then this happened 0:53

Tebow greets autistic boy during at-bat, then this happened
Templeton High's Colby Grey talks about health struggles and the loss of his father 2:25

Templeton High's Colby Grey talks about health struggles and the loss of his father
5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017 2:52

5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017

View More Video