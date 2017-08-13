Chicago Cubs' Jake Arrieta throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug 13, 2017, in Phoenix.
Chicago Cubs' Jake Arrieta throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug 13, 2017, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo
Chicago Cubs' Jake Arrieta throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug 13, 2017, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo

Sports

Arrieta tops D-backs 7-2; Cubs reopen 1-game NL Central lead

By JOSE M. ROMERO Associated Press

August 13, 2017 4:52 PM

PHOENIX

Jake Arrieta won consecutive starts for the first time since early April, Javier Baez and Ian Happ hit consecutive home runs in the eighth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 Sunday.

Kris Bryant put the Cubs ahead when he scored from second on a wild pitch from Zack Godley in the first inning on strike three to Victor Caratini. The reigning NL MVP added his 21st home run of the season in the ninth inning, reaching base for the 13th time in 15 plate appearances during the three-game series.

Chicago reopened a one-game lead over St. Louis in the NL Central. Arizona, bidding for an NL wild-card berth, lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Arrieta (12-8) allowed one run and three hits in six innings, striking out six and walking three. Coming off a 5-3 win over San Francisco, Arrieta had not won back-to-back starts since victories at St. Louis and Miami in his first two outings this season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Templeton High's Colby Grey talks about health struggles and the loss of his father

Templeton High's Colby Grey talks about health struggles and the loss of his father 2:25

Templeton High's Colby Grey talks about health struggles and the loss of his father
5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017 2:52

5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017
SLO Triathlon participants support and cheer on Team Joseph 1:53

SLO Triathlon participants support and cheer on Team Joseph

View More Video