FILE - This July 26, 2017 file photo shows Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton looking to throw a pass during practice at training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. Newton threw passes during team period for the first time in two weeks as the team wrapped up training camp at Wofford College, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Chuck Burton, file AP Photo

Sports

Newton throws in team drills for first time in 2 weeks

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 9:59 AM

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton threw passes during the team period for the first time in two weeks as the team wrapped up training camp at Wofford College.

Newton participated in red zone drills, but did not throw any long passes on Sunday while rehabbing from soreness in his right shoulder that stems from rotator cuff surgery in March.

It's unclear at this point if Newton will participate in this week's scrimmages against the Titans or the team's second preseason game at Tennessee on Aug. 19.

Coach Ron Rivera said after the team's final training camp practice that it was a "good step" for Newton, according to the team's website.

"It was very positive," Rivera told the team's website after practice. "A lot of good things happened. I'm pleased with his progress."

