MLS Capsules

Clint Dempsey scored on a header in the 36th minute, and the Seattle Sounders stretched their unbeaten streak to eight games with a 1-0 victory against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.
The win lifted Seattle (10-7-7, 37 points) into a tie with Kansas City atop the Western Conference. Sporting (9-5-10, 37 points), which was coming off a penalty-kick shootout win against San Jose in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals on Wednesday night, lost a nine-game MLS unbeaten streak and a club record-tying 13-game overall unbeaten run.
Dempsey's goal was his team-leading 10th of the season and third in the last two games.
After regaining control of the ball high on the right wing side, Jordan Morris took it toward the end line and floated a cross into the penalty area. Dempsey met it 8 yards in front of the net and headed it into the back right corner past KC goalkeeper Tim Melia.
Goalkeeper Stefan Frei picked up his fourth straight shutout, a club record. The Sounders extended their shutout streak to 400 minutes, breaking the club record of 379.
CREW 3, FIRE 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justin Meram scored in the 73rd minute to help the Crew snap a three-game losing streak.
Meram tapped home a cross by Waylon Francis to give Columbus (11-12-2) its first lead. Wil Trapp perfectly placed a long, arcing pass down the left side to Francis, who fed Meram at the top of the 6-yard box for the finish.
Michael de Leeuw gave the Fire a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute, but Kekuta Manneh chipped a loose ball over the sliding Matt Lampson to tie it in the 18th. Ola Kamara capped the scoring in the 88th minute, converting from the spot after drawing a penalty on Lampson.
Chicago (12-6-5) has lost three of its last four after an 11-match unbeaten streak.
RED BULLS 3, ORLANDO CITY 1
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Sean Davis assisted on the go-ahead goal and added an insurance goal in the 80th minute to lift the Red Bulls to a contentious win.
There were four yellow cards and Orlando's Kaka was given a red card in the seventh minute of stoppage time.
Davis set up the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute, slotting the ball forward to Alex Muyl with Bradley Wright-Phillips beating goalkeeper Joe Bendik to the spot on the centering pass for the redirect and his 14th goal. Davis then took a throw-in from Kemar Lawrence, tapped it to his right and curled in a perfect shot from distance in the 80th minute.
The Red Bull (12-9-2) have scored 12 goals and allowed just two in their last three home games after a slow start. Orlando City (8-10-6) has won only twice in its last 17 games.
REVOLUTION 1, WHITECAPS 0
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Teal Bunbury scored his fourth goal in five matches, helping the New England to the victory.
Each of New England's seven wins has come at home. The Revolution (7-10-5) are 0-8-3 on the road.
Bunbury finished a nice passing sequence in the 53rd minute. Kelyn Rowe, near midfield, tapped a goal kick by Vancouver's Stefan Marinovic to Kei Kamara, who tapped it back to Rowe on the right side for the feed to a charging Bunbury just outside the 6-yard box.
Cody Cropper had two saves for his sixth shutout of the season.
Vancouver (9-8-4) had its three-game road unbeaten streak snapped.
