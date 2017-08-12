Russia's Darya Klishina makes an attempt in the women's long jump final during the World Athletics Championships in London Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
Russia's Darya Klishina makes an attempt in the women's long jump final during the World Athletics Championships in London Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Matt Dunham AP Photo
Sports

Bolt, Farah take to the track 1 more time at worlds

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 2:17 AM

LONDON

Saturday marks the end of the Usain Bolt's career.

The Jamaican great is looking for one more gold medal in the 4x100-meter relay at the world championships.

The relay heats are set for early Saturday. If everything goes according to plan and no batons are dropped, it will also mark the final duel between Bolt and American rival Justin Gatlin, who beat the Jamaican in the 100 final last weekend.

Also, British runner Mo Farah will compete in his last race on the track at a major championship when he goes for a fourth straight world title in the 5,000. He won a third 10,000-meter gold on the first day of the championships.

