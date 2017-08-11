Cleveland Indians starter Carlos Carrasco pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Cleveland Indians starter Carlos Carrasco pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Steve Nesius AP Photo

Indians' Carrasco loses no-hit bid in 7th inning vs Rays

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 6:16 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

Carlos Carrasco of the Cleveland Indians has lost his no-hit bid in Tampa Bay on a two-out single in the seventh inning by Logan Morrison.

Morrison singled cleanly to right field Friday night.

Carrasco had struck out eight and walked one before the hit. The Indians lead 5-0.

In 2015, Carrasco came within one strike of a no-hitter at Tropicana Field. Joey Butler spoiled Carrasco's try with a two-out single in the ninth.

The Indians haven't thrown a no-hitter since Len Barker pitched a perfect game in 1981.

