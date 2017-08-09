Former Cal Poly cornerback signs with the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers added their fourth Sacramento-area native to the roster Tuesday, signing former Cal Poly cornerback Asa Jackson to a one-year deal.
Jackson, 27, originally was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round in 2012. Playing for the Ravens and Lions, he has appeared in 22 games with 34 tackles and four passes defensed. Jackson played high school football at Christian Brothers, which is where third-round draft pick Ahkello Witherspoon also went to school.
Defensive end Arik Armstead and tight end Cole Hikutini also are from the Sacramento region. Receiver DeAndre Carter played at Sacramento State. The 49ers have had a number of injuries at cornerback, including to rookies Zach Franklin and Adrian Colbert. The team waived Franklin to make room for Jackson.
Jackson appeared in 43 games (42 starts) at Cal Poly and totaled 199 tackles, 40 passes defensed, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles and one sack. He was a four-time first-team All-Great West Conference honoree from 2008-11, including Freshman Player of the Year honors in 2008.
