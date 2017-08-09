Asa Jackson runs drills during the San Francisco 49ers training camp at Levi's Stadium on Tuesday August 8, 2017 in Santa Clara.
Asa Jackson runs drills during the San Francisco 49ers training camp at Levi's Stadium on Tuesday August 8, 2017 in Santa Clara. pkitagaki@sacbee.com Paul Kitagaki Jr.
Asa Jackson runs drills during the San Francisco 49ers training camp at Levi's Stadium on Tuesday August 8, 2017 in Santa Clara. pkitagaki@sacbee.com Paul Kitagaki Jr.

Sports

Former Cal Poly cornerback signs with the San Francisco 49ers

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

August 09, 2017 11:42 AM

The 49ers added their fourth Sacramento-area native to the roster Tuesday, signing former Cal Poly cornerback Asa Jackson to a one-year deal.

Jackson, 27, originally was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round in 2012. Playing for the Ravens and Lions, he has appeared in 22 games with 34 tackles and four passes defensed. Jackson played high school football at Christian Brothers, which is where third-round draft pick Ahkello Witherspoon also went to school.

Defensive end Arik Armstead and tight end Cole Hikutini also are from the Sacramento region. Receiver DeAndre Carter played at Sacramento State. The 49ers have had a number of injuries at cornerback, including to rookies Zach Franklin and Adrian Colbert. The team waived Franklin to make room for Jackson.

Jackson appeared in 43 games (42 starts) at Cal Poly and totaled 199 tackles, 40 passes defensed, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles and one sack. He was a four-time first-team All-Great West Conference honoree from 2008-11, including Freshman Player of the Year honors in 2008.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Templeton High's Colby Grey talks about health struggles and the loss of his father

Templeton High's Colby Grey talks about health struggles and the loss of his father 2:25

Templeton High's Colby Grey talks about health struggles and the loss of his father
5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017 2:52

5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017
SLO Triathlon participants support and cheer on Team Joseph 1:53

SLO Triathlon participants support and cheer on Team Joseph

View More Video